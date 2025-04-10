Epec, Qualcomm to collaborate on mobile machine technology

Epec Oy and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. have announced a collaboration aimed at the off-highway heavy machinery sector. Through the combination of Epec’s expertise in machine system solutions and automation with Qualcomm Technologies’ artificial intelligence (AI), and connectivity solutions, the collaboration is expected to drive digital transformation and innovation in mobile machinery for use in mining, construction, agriculture and more.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in bringing state-of-the-art technology to the off-highway heavy machinery sector,” said Jyri Kylä-Kaila, CEO, Epec. “Together, our solutions are a perfect fit for this industry, and we are pushing the boundaries of connectivity, AI, and autonomous systems to drive digitalization, automation, and sustainability in heavy machinery.”

The collaboration will focus on integrating the latest technological advancements for off-highway heavy machinery, including:

On-device and on-prem generative AI capabilities to enhance automation and decision-making with Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ8 processor powering in-cab display units for real-time guidance on machine functions and diagnostics.

Qualcomm Dragonwing On-Prem AI inference solution will provide maintenance and safety procedure recommendations with multi-language support and multi-modal interaction.

Next-generation connectivity utilizing the Snapdragon auto connectivity platform based on SA525M R17 and NB-NTN SatCom and Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-615 for a communication solution.

Connectivity solution for megawatt charging systems to support the electrification of heavy-duty machinery using Qualcomm QCC744-2 MCU and QCA7006AQ PLC HPGP devices.

Autonomous systems that pave the way for efficient and intelligent mobile machines using M2X capabilities from the Snapdragon auto connectivity platform.

The first concepts from this collaboration were showcased at the Bauma trade fair for construction and mining machinery in Munich, Germany.

Epec said the collaboration is expected to address industry challenges and open new opportunities, including:

Positioning and connectivity – Ensuring reliable communication also beyond traditional cellular networks, enabling seamless machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud interactions.

Assistance systems – Enhancing safety and efficiency with features such as collision avoidance, dynamic fleet management and load optimization.

AI-enabled innovations, such as predictive maintenance and edge computing for complex algorithms

“Through the collaboration with Epec, Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions will help drive digital transformation and enhance productivity across the off-highway heavy machinery sector,” said Eric Mazzoleni, vice president, Industrial and Embedded IoT Sales, Europe, Qualcomm Germany GmbH. “Using high-performance, low-power computing, AI, and highly advanced connectivity solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Epec can bring new capabilities to their customers’ machines.”