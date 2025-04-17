Epec, Qualcomm to collaborate on new off-highway machine systems

Finnish non-road mobile machine electronics solution specialist Epec (part of the Ponsee Group) and Qualcomm Technologies are to collaborate on development of new systems for off-highway machines.

The partnership will see Epec combining its machine systems solutions expertise with Qualcomm’s high-performance, low-power computing knowhow to deliver connectivity features that will drive improved machine performance.

The collaboration will deliver solutions for machines used in the mining, construction and agricultural sectors.

Some examples of the planned products include functionality intended to enhance machine automation/decision making, using Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ8 processors and On-Prem AI Inference solution.

Connectivity will be supported by the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity platform based on the SA525M R17 and NB-NTN SatCom and Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-615.

There will also be connectivity solutions for megawatt-level charging systems, together with autonomous systems intended to open up the path for future ‘intelligent’ mobile machines using M2X capabilities.

These features will be driven by enhanced positioning systems covering machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud interactions, advanced assistance systems and such AI-enabled systems as predictive maintenance and edge computing to drive complex decision-making algorithms.

“Through the collaboration with Epec, Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions will help drive digital transformation and enhance productivity across the off-highway heavy machinery sector,” said Eric Mazzoleni, vice president of Industrial and Embedded IoT Sales, Europe, Qualcomm Germany.

“Using high-performance, low-power computing, AI, and highly advanced connectivity solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Epec can bring new capabilities to their customers’ machines for use in forestry, mining, construction, agriculture and more.”