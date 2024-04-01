Epiroc completes Stanley acquisition

Epiroc AB, a supplier to the mining and construction industries, has completed the acquisition of Stanley Infrastructure, a manufacturer of excavator attachments and handheld hydraulic tools, from Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Epiroc’s presence in the attachments business in infrastructure and construction, especially in the United States.

Stanley Infrastructure, which was a business within Stanley Black & Decker’s Industrial business segment, is

A LaBounty-branded Stanley Infrastructure mobile shear attachment for scrap recycling. (Photo: Epiroc)

headquartered in Milwaukie, Ore. It designs, manufactures, and sells attachments, typically used on excavators, and handheld hydraulic and battery-powered tools for applications in infrastructure, construction, scrap recycling, demolition, and railroad infrastructure. Its brands include LaBounty, Paladin, Pengo and Dubuis.

Stanley Infrastructure had revenues in 2023 of about $450 million (SEK 4.7 billion), and about 1,380 employees, mainly in the United States. The business has 10 key production facilities, in the United States, Canada, France, and China. The vast majority of the revenues are generated in North America.

Based in Sweden, Epiroc announced on December 15, 2023, that it had agreed to acquire Stanley Infrastructure for $760 million (SEK 8.2 billion). The acquisition was an all-cash transaction.