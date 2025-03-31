Epiroc introduces Total Tunneling product lineup

Epiroc said its Terrah Series utility vehicles boost tunneling efficiency with a modular design, powerful drivetrains, and adaptable cassette configurations. The TS100 PEC shown here can haul up to 38 passengers. (Photo: Epiroc)

Total Tunneling is Epiroc’s integrated set of products and solutions developed for underground civil construction. This comprehensive offering combines cutting-edge automation, electrification, digital solutions and high-performance underground equipment – delivering high-quality tunnels with improved safety and productivity at lower costs.

“Epiroc is a leading global productivity partner for the civil construction industry”, said Rickard Johansson, vice president, Marketing, at Epiroc’s Underground division. “Our cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices are setting new industry standards, and we are excited to showcase them at Bauma 2025”.

With Total Tunneling, the company said customers can optimize safety, productivity, and high quality through advanced automation and seamless operations to achieve sustainable results.

“Total Tunneling is our way of bundling our offering, making it easier for customers to understand how our products and solutions work together to help them achieve the high-quality tunnel they have always envisioned – on time at lower costs,” said Ulf Sundberg, Global Business Development Manager for civil construction at Epiroc’s Underground division.

A major challenge in underground construction operations is that processes and machines operate in isolation, relying on manual data transfer. Total Tunneling works to bridge this gap by connecting individual products and processes into an integrated tunneling sequence. The company said this integration simplifies operations, improves data accuracy, and ensures a more efficient, systematic approach to underground civil construction.

Total Tunneling includes:

• Underground Manager 2.0: Integrates digital drill plans, job data, and performance assessments, enabling efficient data sharing between machines for better decision-making and as-built documentation.

• Face drilling: The Boomer E-series delivers precision, productivity, and safety, driven by automation, teleremote control and digital drill plans. This optimizes performance while minimizing overbreak for more efficient tunneling. Battery-electric options enable sustainable tunneling.

• Grouting: The Unigrout rigs deliver smart tunnel sealing with seamless machine connectivity. Utilizing MWD (Measure While Drilling) data from the face drill rig, it optimizes grout mixing and injection for maximum accuracy and efficiency.

• Ventilation: Epiroc’s customized ventilation solutions ensure a safer working environment with demand-based airflow control that minimizes waste and reduces costs.

• Material handling: The Häggloader ensures fast, continuous loading with a hybrid diesel-electric power system and a flexible design for maximum productivity in confined spaces.

• Utility vehicles: The Terrah Series utility vehicles boost tunneling efficiency with a modular design, powerful drivetrains, and adaptable cassette configurations.

• Rock reinforcement: The Boltec series of fully mechanized rock bolting rigs deliver superior safety, efficiency, and installation quality thanks to automation and teleremote operation. Battery-electric options enable sustainable tunneling.

At Epiroc’s booth at the trade show in Munich, Germany, visitors can experience Total Tunneling by stepping into an interactive virtual tunnel to discover how Epiroc’s technologies contribute to building high-quality tunnels.