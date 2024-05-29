Epiroc to own all of ASI Mining

Epiroc has agreed to acquire the remaining share of U.S.-based autonomous mining solutions company ASI Mining. Epiroc already owns 34% of the company, which it acquired in 2018. The acquisition regards the remaining 66% of the company. Terms were not disclosed.

ASI Mining is based in Mendon, Utah. The company, a subsidiary of Autonomous Solution Inc., is a provider of mining automation systems, such as remote control, teleoperation, and fully autonomous solutions.

Epiroc said its solutions are OEM agnostic, meaning they work regardless of machine brand and fit well for mixed fleets. The solutions strengthen mine safety and productivity while lowering emissions and total cost of operation.

ASI Mining had revenues of about US $28 million (MSEK 300) in 2023.

An illustration of ASI Mining’s solutions on a mine truck. (Photo: Epiroc)

“Epiroc and the innovative team at ASI Mining are already collaborating closely to bring the most advanced automation solutions to mining customers,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “We look forward to complementing their solutions fully with our offering and together continue supporting customers on their automation journey.”

The acquisition of the remaining share requires regulatory approval from U.S. authorities, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter 2024.

Besides its headquarters in Utah, ASI Mining has an Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) support center in Perth, Australia. The company’s support resources are combined with Epiroc’s global customer center locations allowing for AHS support in over 150 countries worldwide. This includes front-end project planning, operational readiness support, deployment, optimization, training, safety, risk management, and AHS site support options. Customers can choose site support options as well as parts warehousing and logistical support.