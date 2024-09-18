Epiroc to show Minetruck MT66 S eDrive at MINExpo

The Epiroc Minetruck MT66 S eDrive has been completely redesigned to feature an electric drivetrain. (Illustration: Epiroc)

Epiroc said its new Minetruck MT66 S eDrive is the first of its large-capacity mine trucks to use the latest generation electric drivetrain. Along with an upgraded and powerful diesel-engine, the company said the hauler combines the cost-effectiveness of a traditional mine truck with the productivity of an electric one – without requiring change to a mine’s infrastructure.

The Minetruck MT66 S eDrive has been redesigned to feature an electric drivetrain, powered by what the company said is the strongest engine yet in Epiroc’s line-up of underground mine trucks: a John Deere 6180C diesel engine rated 660 kW/858 hp at 1,700 rpm. Thanks to several other upgrades, such as weight reduction and better utilization of the engine’s sweet spot, the truck can reach up to 11% higher ramp speed compared to current models.

“Minetruck MT66 S eDrive has been built from scratch with room for an additional tonne in the box, making it the largest capacity underground mine truck on the market. By combining power with innovation, it really is the best of two worlds”, said Wayne Symes, president at Epiroc’s Underground division.

While the Minetruck MT66 S eDrive enableshigher maximum payload and increased speed compared to other high-capacity mine trucks, it also reduces fuel consumption by up to 7% because of the electric drivetrain. The removal of mechanical parts also lowers maintenance costs, said the company, promising reduced total cost of ownership. All in all, with all these improvements on board, Minetruck MT66 S eDrive offers an easy step to improve productivity quickly.

“In a typical mining application, the increased payload capacity means that the Minetruck MT66 S eDrive can add an additional cycle each day compared to a 65-tonnes mine truck. That means well over 23 000 additional tons annually for our customers’ productivity” said Martin Wallman, global portfolio manager Underground Trucks at Epiroc’s Underground division.

The Minetruck MT66 S eDrive will be shown at MINExpo International Sept. 24-26. After the show, field trials will be conducted together with Gold Fields Australia, starting in Q2 2025.