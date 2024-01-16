Equipmake appoints Nicholas Moelders as new COO

Dr Nick Moelders (Photo: Equipmake)

UK-based electrification specialists Equipmake has appointed Dr Nicholas Moelders as chief operating officer and executive director. Equipmake produces electrification products applied across the automotive, aerospace and bus and coach industries.

Moelders will help to support the company’s expansion plans through targeting of key electrification markets, including the US.

Over the past seven years, Moelders has held key a series of senior managerial roles at Sensata Technologies, a company involved with development of electrification and power conversion solutions for the industrial, aerospace and automotive markets.

Prior to this, he held positions at Cummins Power Generation and Inventus Power.

Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, commented: “Nicholas is a pre-eminent figure in the electrification industry and I am delighted to announce his appointment as chief operating officer. He brings with him over two decades of experience in the sector and importantly, given his expertise and global network, will further support Equipmake’s expansion plans, targeting key electrification markets, including within the US. Furthermore, his presence as an executive director on the board is intended to provide further high-level support and strategic insights as Equipmake continues to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy.”

Moelders will take over from James Bishop, who will step down from his role as COO with immediate effect.