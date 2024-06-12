Expleo opens facility in Michigan

Expleo, a a global engineering, technology and consulting service, opened a new U.S. digital engineering center in Troy, Mich. The 25,000 sq. ft. space was designed to provide a comprehensive environment for a wide range of end-to-end services incorporating digital, engineering and quality services to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 companies.

In addition to an extensive office area for engineering talent, the facility incorporates an R&D workspace, including a large shop floor, from which to deliver engineering and IT services to auto manufacturers, from concept to aftersales services. Expleo said this allows it to provide a flexible environment for working hands-on with vehicles and complex test benches for future platforms.

Expleo’s new office near Detroit was inaugurated in June. L to R: City of Troy Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Hodorek, Michael Abdallah of Oakland County Executive’s Office, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Expleo CEO Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Marcus Ganguin, Expleo EVP Automotive, Gautier Dekerle, U.S. Sales and Operations. (Photo: Expleo)

“The cars on today’s roads are more sophisticated than ever, requiring both precision engineering and the latest digital capabilities,” said Marcus Ganguin, EVP Automotive at Expleo. “Our new location in Troy, Michigan is a strategically important step for Expleo, allowing us to bring our broad expertise across domains such as electrification, quality, functional safety and digital experiences to our customers’ doorsteps, where they need us most.”

From this location, Expleo said it will provide a suite of services for businesses looking to meet customer demand for the latest automotive technologies, including electrical vehicles (EV), Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and software-defined vehicles (SDV). Working with partners, it said it will leverage its experience in tareas such as functional safety and mechanical engineering, as well as the latest capabilities in generative AI and cybersecurity to develop safe, secure and reliable vehicles for consumers.

The Troy R&D center has 45 staff onsite today with plans to grow to more than 200 employed onsite in the next five years. Customers of Expleo in Michigan will also benefit from Expleo’s worldwide network of 19,000 experts across 30 countries with cross-industry experience delivering transformation projects.

Based in France, Expleo initially announced its intention to open a Michigan office in a joint statement with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in June 2023, as the governor led a trade mission to France. The Troy office becomes Expleo’s eighth location in North America and the second to open in 12 months.