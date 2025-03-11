Extended warranty for Orange EV trucks

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

11 March 2025

New warranty reportedly longest in the terminal truck market.

Orange EV, a manufacturer of electric terminal trucks, has introduced a 7.5 year warranty that covers battery, powertrain, motors, controllers, wire harnesses, cables, and key electric components. 

Orange EV’s 100% electric Class 8 terminal truck. (Photo: Orange EV)

“Delivering the highest quality terminal trucks has always been our priority,” said Kurt Neutgens, President and CTO of Orange EV, in Kansas City, Kan. “Our new warranty isn’t just an extension of coverage, it’s a testament to our track record and a commitment to fleets that uptime, cost savings, and long-term performance are built into every truck.”

The company said common warranties for terminal trucks max out at two years or 6,000 hours. A 7.5 years and 30,000 hours, Orange EV said it is setting a new benchmark in fleet durability with a warranty backed by nearly a decade of real-world performance.

Orange EV trucks have been in commercial operation since 2015, logging more than 21 million cumulative miles of operation with individual trucks exceeding 30,000 hours of operation.

