Faster launches quick coupling system

20 May 2025

Faster, a Helios Technologies company, has launched MultiSlide, a quick coupling system designed for compact excavators. The company said MultiSlide represents a significant advancement in comfort, safety and efficiency for operators working in construction and earthmoving applications.

Engineered with retrofit in mind, Faster said the device is easy to install on existing machines due to its universal mounting plate.

The solution delivers a smooth, low-effort connection and disconnection experience, even under pressure. Other benefits include a soft connection feel to minimize operator fatigue; a compact design to reduce interference with hoses and external components and the lever-based latching system prevents any risk of premature failure caused by brinelling, which the company said is common when connecting hydraulic hammers by means of individual quick-couplers.

MultiSlide is equipped with connection under pressure couplings rated at 350 bar, which it said meets the needs of construction equipment applications.

It is available in two layout configurations — either two ½ in. lines or three lines (two ½ in. and one ⅜ in.) — to provide flexibility for various machine types.

Faster said that becuase it is a brand-new product, MultiSlide is not yet featured on original equipment, so it has been designed to be retrofitted onto existing machines. Installation is quick and straightforward, giving machine owners a way to upgrade without lengthy downtimes or modifications.

The docking station, which keeps the mobile plate protected when not in use, is a solution that can be hooked everywhere on all types of attachments.

