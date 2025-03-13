Fersa opens new manufacturing facility in China

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 March 2025

Fersa, a global bearing and mobility solutions provider, announced it has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jiaxing, China. The new facility replaces the company’s existing plant.

The opening ceremony for the new Fersa production facility in Jiaxing, China. (Photo: Fersa)

The new production site spans 30,000 sq. meters and represents a €37 million investment over five years. When operating at full capacity, it will double the company’s previous production capacity in China. The facility includes next-generation manufacturing lines, automated production processes and all-new test and validation equipment, Fersa reported. It is also home to precision quality control labs, R&D centers and the latest in digitalization tech, the company added.

“This new facility underscores our dedication and focus on meeting growing demand for high-performance solutions in the automotive and industrial sectors,” said Miguel Alquezar, general manager of Fersa China. “With this ambitious expansion, we will not only substantially increase our production capacity in China but also deepen our relationships with key partners and customers in the region.”

Fersa first established operations in Jiaxing in 2011. The company’s continued presence there is “vital to maintaining our strong growth momentum and reinforcing the Fersa brand as a global leader in bearing technology and mobility solutions,” Alquezar stated.

Fersa’s investment in the country is part of a broader strategy to solidify its presence across key global markets, it stated. The company currently operates six manufacturing plants across Europe and Asia and delivers mobility solutions to over 100 countries.

Asia China (inc. Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau) Other Components Industry News Power Technology Manufacturing & Production Building & investment
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]