Fersa opens new manufacturing facility in China

Fersa, a global bearing and mobility solutions provider, announced it has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jiaxing, China. The new facility replaces the company’s existing plant.

The opening ceremony for the new Fersa production facility in Jiaxing, China. (Photo: Fersa)

The new production site spans 30,000 sq. meters and represents a €37 million investment over five years. When operating at full capacity, it will double the company’s previous production capacity in China. The facility includes next-generation manufacturing lines, automated production processes and all-new test and validation equipment, Fersa reported. It is also home to precision quality control labs, R&D centers and the latest in digitalization tech, the company added.

“This new facility underscores our dedication and focus on meeting growing demand for high-performance solutions in the automotive and industrial sectors,” said Miguel Alquezar, general manager of Fersa China. “With this ambitious expansion, we will not only substantially increase our production capacity in China but also deepen our relationships with key partners and customers in the region.”

Fersa first established operations in Jiaxing in 2011. The company’s continued presence there is “vital to maintaining our strong growth momentum and reinforcing the Fersa brand as a global leader in bearing technology and mobility solutions,” Alquezar stated.

Fersa’s investment in the country is part of a broader strategy to solidify its presence across key global markets, it stated. The company currently operates six manufacturing plants across Europe and Asia and delivers mobility solutions to over 100 countries.