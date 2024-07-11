Fétis Group announces passing of founder
11 July 2024
Fétis Group announced via LinkedIn the passing of Jacques Fétis, founder of Secodi, the first Fétis Group company.
Described as “passionate and visionary,” Jacques and his wife Marie-Paule started Secodi in Nantes, France, in 1978, initially selling and repairing Perkins diesel engines. Since then, the family-owned Fétis Group has grown to become an independent international supplier incorporating multiple companies providing solutions and services for the energy transition in the mobility, energy and industrial sectors. It has been headed by Damien Fétis since 2014.
Jacques is survived by his wife and sons, Damien and Evrard.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now