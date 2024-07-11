Fétis Group announces passing of founder

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

11 July 2024

Jacques Fétis, founder, Fétis Group and Secodi Jacques Fétis (Photo: Fétis Group)

Fétis Group announced via LinkedIn the passing of Jacques Fétis, founder of Secodi, the first Fétis Group company.

Described as “passionate and visionary,” Jacques and his wife Marie-Paule started Secodi in Nantes, France, in 1978, initially selling and repairing Perkins diesel engines. Since then, the family-owned Fétis Group has grown to become an independent international supplier incorporating multiple companies providing solutions and services for the energy transition in the mobility, energy and industrial sectors. It has been headed by Damien Fétis since 2014.

Jacques is survived by his wife and sons, Damien and Evrard.

