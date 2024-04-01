Fétis Group exec to discuss move from concept to product

Many great ideas and concepts are frequently highlighted at major trade shows and events. But how many of these projects eventually move from proof of concept to series production?

Oliver Lythgoe

Oliver Lythgoe, chief marketing officer for The Fétis Group, will share his insights on how to move from proof-of-concept research projects to viable products in his presentation at the sixth annual Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit), which will be held October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

An electronic engineer by education, Lythgoe has 25 years of technical and commercial experience in off-road engines and machines. Many of these years were with Perkins Engines in the UK, leading the electronic applications team, and later in product marketing of low-emissions industrial diesel engines.

More recently, Lythgoe served as senior marketing manager at Arm for the automotive segment, with a particular focus on autonomy and functional safety.

Currently, Lythgoe is the chief marketing officer for the Fétis group, a privately owned international engineering group that integrates engines, hybrids, batteries or hydrogen power into OEM machines along with software, hydraulics and telemetry.

Lythgoe joins a distinguished group of speakers at the Power Progress Summit, which serves to inform machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors and component and powertrain suppliers about the changing dynamics in the markets they serve.

The Summit will feature a full day and a half of presentations focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” also brings in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

In addition, the Summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards, which are now open for entry through July 1.

Given the evolution in engines and powertrains being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies, there has never been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information. If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.