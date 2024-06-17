First marine engine rebuild at Cummins’ Krakow MRC

The KTA19 engine at Cummins’ European Master Rebuild Centre (Photo: Cummins)

The Cummins European Master Rebuild Centre (MRC) in Krakow, Poland, has remanufactured its first marine engine.

The KTA19 engine came from the Shannon Breeze, which is operated by Shannon Ferries in Ireland.

The Shannon Ferry Group operates what is said to be the longest domestic ferry service in the country. In addition to the MV Shannon Breeze, the company operates the MV Shannon Dolphin. The roll-on, roll-off ferries run between Killmer and Tarbert, connecting County Clare and County Kerry.

They form part of the Wild Atlantic Way tourist route which runs along the west coast of Ireland.

Each ferry features four Cummins engines; KTA19s on the Shannon Breeze and QSM11s on the Shannon Dolphin.

The IMO Tier 1 Cummins KTA19 hs power ratings from 500 to 700 hp (372 to 521 kW). The model is designed for commercial marine operations and recreational boating. The RCD 2-certified QSM11 is used in the same applications. It has a power output of between 300 and 714 hp (223 to 533 kW) with peak torque of 1750 lb ft.

A Shannon ferry in operation (Photo: Cummins)

The engine was removed from the Shannon Breeze and shipped to Krakow. A replacement was fitted so the ferry service could continue uninterrupted.

Pat Moloney, operations manager for Shannon Ferries, said: “Our ferries run every day except Christmas Day and are back and forth across the Shannon up to 48 times a day in peak season. They carry around 600,000 people per year on just over 12,000 trips, so they work hard.”

Speaking about a visit to the MRC in Krakow, Maloney said: “I was really impressed by the set-up and all the technology, and I could see how, with a planned maintenance approach, it could work financially for operators.”