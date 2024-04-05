First Rizon electric trucks roll out in California

Daimler Truck AG announced the first rollouts of its Rizon Class 4-5 electric trucks in California late last month, with more deliveries scheduled in the coming weeks. Twenty of the Rizon e18L vehicles were deployed to fleets in the state.

Twenty of the Rizon e18L trucks were deployed in various configurations to California fleets. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Rizon was launched in May 2023 as a new truck brand by Daimler Truck. Four models of the medium-duty battery-electric vehicles, ranging from 15,995 up to 17,995 lb. GVW, are available and suited to a variety of urban and last-mile delivery applications such as dry vans, flatbeds, landscape dumps and reefers. The trucks are capable of handling routes of up to 160 miles (250 km) per day, with customizable configurations and zero-emission certification by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB). They also fully comply with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Andreas Deuschle, global head of Rizon Truck, noted that the trucks have benefited from Daimler Truck Group’s global experience and knowledge in electric trucks and buses. “Our all‐new Rizon trucks inherited all this expertise which results in a very mature system: innovative eAxle concept, latest safety features, a wide variety of body applications and a flexible battery concept,” he stated.

Seven Rizon e18L trucks equipped with stake bed bodies were configured for LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN). Goodwill Industries of San Diego County is integrating an e18L dry van box truck; Diamond Environmental is deploying four e18L trucks; and Ecorecycling is deploying three e18L dry van trucks. Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing received five e18L box trucks available for immediate rental or lease in California.

“I’m very excited the first Rizon trucks are now in operation,” said Deuschle. “I congratulate our valued customers for their decision to pioneer the electrification of commercial vehicle transportation in the United States, and I am very proud that Rizon is their brand of choice.”

Rizon trucks are distributed exclusively by zero-emission truck distributor Velocity EV, based in Whittier, Calif., and are currently available at California Trucks Centers and Velocity Truck Centers.