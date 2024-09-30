Five-year contract extension for Siemens Energy CEO

At its regular meeting on Sept. 25, the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy AG extended the contract of CEO Christian Bruch for a further five years through April 2030. The original term of the contract was through April 2025.

Christian Bruch

Siemens Energy AG is an energy technology, formed from the spin-off of the former Gas and Power Division of Siemens. It develops, produces, sells and installs multi-megawatt wind turbines, gas turbines, gas engines, steam turbines and complete systems. Industries served include renewables, power and heat generation, oil & gas, marine, data centers and more.

During his first term as CEO, Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Siemens Energy, said Bruch successfully led the company through turbulent times, including implementation of the spin-off of Siemens Energy; ongoing geopolitical turbulence in Central Europe; and completion of the takeover of the wind business and the challenges that followed.

“Christian Bruch and his team have raised the conventional business to new levels with unparalleled commitment and stopped the existential decline of the wind business. The first effects of this are already visible and the planned return of the wind business to break even from 2026 will complete one of the largest restructuring projects in Siemens’ history,” said Kaeser. “The Supervisory Board is looking forward to actively accompanying Siemens Energy into the age of global electrification with Christian Bruch at the helm.”

Following the announcement of the extension, Bruch thanked the Supervisory Board for the trust placed in him, noting his goal to continuously increase the profitability and value of Siemens Energy remains the same.

“First and foremost, this means consistently implementing our priorities – profitable growth, restructuring the wind business and further strengthening our balance sheet,” he added.