Flash Battery to present interactive power journey

Flash Battery Journey from prototype to production (Photo: Flash Battery)

Flash Battery is a developer and manufacturer of battery technologies used in on-highway vehicles and off-highway machines. At Bauma, the Italian company will offer an interactive experience designed to demonstrate how its products can power the construction industry’s electric revolution.

“We wanted to create something more meaningful than a standard product showcase,” explained Flash Battery CEO Marco Righi. “Our ‘Battery Journey’ concept allows visitors to understand the complete development cycle of our custom-made lithium battery systems, from initial concept through to design, manufacturing and implementation.”

The journey will focus on three main elements behind the company ‘s product portfolio.

First, attendees will experience the Intelligent Flash Balancing System, the company’s battery management system (BMS). This has a dual function; an active mode during discharge and both an active and passive mode while recharging, with a balancing current (20A) that far exceeds conventional BMS systems. This helps to optimize battery efficiency, maximizing operational safety and service life.

Next, the exhibition will showcase the tailored design philosophy that supports development of unique lithium battery solutions precisely matched to specific machinery requirements and operational demands.

Finally, visitors will witness the company’s streamlined production process in action to understand how collaborative engineering transforms concepts into production-ready electrification solutions that support the transition to electric power.

“What was once considered impossible is now operational reality, especially for compact applications,” noted Righi. “When implemented with customised battery solutions tailored to their specific requirements, today’s electric excavators, handlers, mini dumpers, aerial platforms and cranes deliver performance equivalent to their internal combustion counterparts, while offering significant advantages in operational costs and environmental impact.”

Battery chemistry

Flash Battery’s lithium batteries offer several key technological advantages. For example, the latest generation of LiFePO4 cells can have an energy density of up to 190 Wh/kg. In combination with rapid charging technology, this can extend uptime for construction machinery to maximise productivity.

Flash Battery lithium batteries for industrial machines (Photo: Flash Battery)

With over 700 different customised battery models ranging from 24V to more than 800V, Flash Battery’s design flexibility ensures optimal implementation regardless of equipment architecture or space constraints, sustained performance is ensured by a battery service life of over 4,000 complete cycles, which often outlasts the life of the machine itself.

Additionally, Flash Battery’s proprietary remote monitoring system Flash Data Center can carry out continuous analysis of the battery packs. Using AI and machine learning algorithms, the system delivers automatic data control, ensuring 24/7 control and analysis of battery operation data.

“We recognize that each manufacturer faces unique design and performance considerations,” explained Righi. “Our approach combines technical expertise with collaborative problem-solving to develop electrification solutions that maintain high performance standards while delivering the operational and environmental benefits of electric power.”

Visitors at Bauma can find out more at Flash Battery, Hall A5, Stand 339.