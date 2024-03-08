Flux Power to show new forklift battery packs

Forklift with Flux Power battery packs (Photo: Flux Power)

Flux Power Holdings, developer of lithium-ion battery storage solutions for the electrification of various machine types (including material handling, airport ground support, etc.), is to unveil a new, second-gen li-ion battery pack for Class II narrow aisle forklifts and Class I four-wheel counterbalance forklifts.

The presentation will take place at Modex 2024 in the World Congress Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The modular M36-G2 li-ion (LiFePO4) battery is offered with 630 Ah and 840 Ah capacity, delivering more power and extended machine uptime for narrow aisle forklifts.

Also on show will be the X48-G2 li-ion pack, intended for end- and centre-rider forklifts. These have the same capacity figures as the M36-G2.

”The second-generation lithium-ion solutions will help companies solve a variety of existing performance challenges within their operations,” said Jim Rooney, VP of Engineering at Flux Power.

“From wanting more energy efficiency to wanting power that will last multiple shifts, the M36-G2 and X48-G2 will be able to optimize any operation.”

Packs include a proprietary battery management system and machine telemetry data collection functionality.