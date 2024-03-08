Flux Power to show new forklift battery packs

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

08 March 2024

Forklift with Flux Power battery packs Forklift with Flux Power battery packs (Photo: Flux Power)

Flux Power Holdings, developer of lithium-ion battery storage solutions for the electrification of various machine types (including material handling, airport ground support, etc.), is to unveil a new, second-gen li-ion battery pack for Class II narrow aisle forklifts and Class I four-wheel counterbalance forklifts.

The presentation will take place at Modex 2024 in the World Congress Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The modular M36-G2 li-ion (LiFePO4) battery is offered with 630 Ah and 840 Ah capacity, delivering more power and extended machine uptime for narrow aisle forklifts.

Also on show will be the X48-G2 li-ion pack, intended for end- and centre-rider forklifts. These have the same capacity figures as the M36-G2.

”The second-generation lithium-ion solutions will help companies solve a variety of existing performance challenges within their operations,” said Jim Rooney, VP of Engineering at Flux Power.

“From wanting more energy efficiency to wanting power that will last multiple shifts, the M36-G2 and X48-G2 will be able to optimize any operation.”

Packs include a proprietary battery management system and machine telemetry data collection functionality.

North America Materials Handling Forklifts Power generation Rental Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Electric Powertrains Off-Highway Electrification Power System Renewables Battery storage
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA