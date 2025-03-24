Forland to unveil new electric CV with semi-solid state battery
24 March 2025
Forland, the commercial vehicle division of BAIC Foton, is to unveil a new version of its Foton Xiangling Q electric micro truck which uses a semi-solid state battery pack.
The battery was produced by IECO, which was unveiled as a new division of Foton in 2024.
While semi-solid state batteries have been used by a series of passenger vehicle brands, including NIO, MG and Dongfeng, this is reported to be the first application in a commercial vehicle.
Semi-solid state batteries offer a series of advantages over standard battery packs. A higher energy density supports a range capability about 30% longer than standard packs.
Additionally, the semi-solid state battery cells are capable of delivering around 6,200 charge/discharge cycles, which could deliver a 10-year or 800,000 km working life.
As the name implies, semi-solid state batteries use a semi-solid gel-like electrolyte. Unlike the liquid electrolytes used in standard li-ion batteries, the gel is unlikely to leak, while it also reduces the risk of thermal runaway.
These batteries also use a different electrode design which can absorb a greater amount of material and in doing so support a higher power density.
Forland operates about 400 dealerships across China, SE Asia, Africa and South America.
