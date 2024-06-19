FPT Industrial appoints new distributor in Finland

Janne Wartiovaara, CEO of Rotator Oy (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, has reported that Finland’s Rotator Oy will join as an authorised distributor of its full range of engines and services.

Founded in 1954, Rotator is said to be one of the most experienced and well-established machine import and aftersales service companies in the country.

With headquarters in Pirkkala, near Tampere, Rotator has about 160 employees. Other locations are in Vantaa, Seinajoki, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Sotkamo and Lieto.

The network offers servicing and spare parts, together with technical support for equipment maintenance.

Speaking about the appointment, Guglielmo Tummarello, EMEA Dealer Sales at FPT Industrial, said: “Rotator Oy brings reliability and competitiveness, with 70 years of experience in distributing machines and equipment from the world’s leading manufacturers. Its extensive knowledge of the market, flawless reputation, and true dedication to always improving its customers’ competitiveness are the best foundations to build on FPT Industrial products’ success in Finland.”

“We know that the result of our customers’ business depends on machines and equipment,” added Janne Wartiovaara, CEO at Rotator Oy.

He continued: “That’s why we import, sell and represent only efficient and reliable brands that are well suited to the demanding needs of the Finnish market. And FPT Industrial is certainly among them. We look forward to starting to work together and building another great success story.”