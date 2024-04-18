FPT Industrial extends power gen engine range

The G-Drive R24 is suited for emergency and prime power applications in the 20- to 40-kVA range. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, announced the expansion of its engine lineup for power generation with the launch of the four-cylinder G-Drive R24. The new engine is the company’s latest in the low-displacement power generation field.

The R24 is a 2.4L inline four-cylinder engine targeted to unregulated and Stage 3A markets and suited for emergency and prime power applications in the 20- to 40-kVA range. Maximum gen-set prime power is rated 38 kVA at 50 Hz and maximum standby power at 42 kVA at 50 Hz.

The R24 engine platform features a simple and reliable mechanical pump and is available in naturally aspirated and turbocharged models. According to FPT, it delivers excellent transient load response for standby and prime applications, plus offers the flexibility to switch between 50 to 60 Hz for more efficient stock management.

The engine comes as a compact four-cylinder G-Drive complete with engine, radiator and air filter for a limited footprint. Single-side servicing facilitates and speeds up maintenance activities.

The Cursor 13 is switchable between 50 and 60 Hz to meet customer needs. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The R24 was originally scheduled to be unveiled alongside the Cursor 13 model at Middle East Energy, which was cancelled due to exceptionally inclement weather in Dubai.

The C13 is a 12.9L inline 6 delivering 500 kVA maximum gen-set prime power and 545 kVA maximum standby power at 50 Hz. Designed to provide a reliable power supply in severe conditions and operating environments, the engine is switchable between 50 and 60 Hz to meet customer needs, said FPT.

The C13’s heavy-duty common rail system enables enhanced performance, greater transient load response and optimized fuel efficiency for both unregulated and Stage V / Tier 4F markets. A 600-hour service interval also facilitates lower operating costs, the company added.