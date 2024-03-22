FPT Industrial produces 200,000th engine at Argentina plant

FPT Industrial, a brand of the Iveco Group, announced it has reached the milestone of producing its 200,000th engine at its plant in Cordoba, Argentina. The achievement comes less than two years after the plant produced its 150,000th engine.

Photo: FPT Industrial

Established in 2012, the Cordoba plant has two assembly lines that produce the medium-sized NEF range and the Cursor 9, 10, 11 and 13 heavy engine versions. FPT Industrial’s main clients in Argentina include CNH Industrial, Palmero, and Caimán for agricultural and construction equipment; IVECO for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles; and Himoinsa, Elektrogen, Powgen and Casa Fenk in the generator segment.

The engine bearing the number 200,000 is a Cursor 13 equipped with a 2,200-bar common rail high-pressure injection system, electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger and proprietary HI-eSCR aftertreatment solution that allows it to comply with Euro 6 standards without the need for an EGR system. The engine, like all the Cursor models produced at Cordoba, was scheduled to be exported to Brazil.

“Two hundred thousand engines is a significant accomplishment shared by everyone who is part of FPT Industrial. Undoubtedly, this would not have been possible without the commitment of each member of the team contributing their work and knowledge towards the company’s growth and development every single day,” said Marco Rangel, vice president of FPT Industrial for Latin America. “Of course, strategic partnerships that drive the innovation and sustainability of our products are also essential. Through them we are active in each of the key industrial sectors.”