FPT Industrial starts F28 engine production in India

F28 diesel engine (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial has started production under license of the F28 engine in India. Intended for construction and agricultural equipment applications, the India TREM 5-compliant model will be assembled at CNH Greater Noida, located in the south-east of New Delhi in Uttar Pradesh state.

The agreement to produce under license via CNH will mean customers in India will have access to FPT’s latest tech, with all the efficiency and sustainability this entails.

The F28 will be assembled on a new assembly line which has been installed in a newly-renovated building within the Noida complex.

Production is set to start by the end of 2024, in line with the introduction of Stage 5 CEV legislation covering construction equipment. Stage 5 TREM standards covering agricultural equipment will follow from April 2026.

New Holland tractors produced in Greater Noida will feature the F28, as will Case Construction Equipment produced at the plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

At the inauguration ceremony for the new line, Eugenia Valente, VP, Asia & ANZ FPT Industrial, said: “This license agreement further cements the strong relationship FPT Industrial and CNH have. It’s a win-win deal, since CNH will be able to meet the need of local market requirement even better, while FPT Industrial will have a golden opportunity of growth in the region.”

Diesel versions of the F28 are offered with various power outputs, ranging from 37 to 75 kW. The engine can be customised as required, with alternative flywheels, housings, oil pans and filters.

Using one-side servicing, the F28 offers a 600-hour oil change interval, which helps to improve uptime and reduce operating costs.