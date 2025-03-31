FPT Industrial’s eBM 5 BMS receives certification from TÜV SÜD

FPT Industrial, together with its Potenza Technology brand, has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL C certification as a standalone system from TÜV SÜD for its eBM 5 battery management system.

Featuring a modular design, the fifth-generation eBM 5 is full scalable. Compatible with 400 and 800 V battery systems (with a low voltage range of 6 to 32 V), the unit can be configured to prioritise vehicle efficiency and performance.

The eBM 5 is suitable for a broad range of vehicles, from commercial vehicles through to hypercars. The unit is now in volume production for the Iveco eDaily MY24 and other customers.

Pierpaolo Biffali, vice-president for Product Engineering at FPT Industrial, commented: “This is an important step forwards in consolidating our electrification roadmap to accelerate decarbonization of the commercial vehicles segment. Each technological innovation we make always translates into tangible value for our customers, and the eBM 5 represents a solid way to ensure the efficient and safe operation of their battery electric vehicles.”

The ISO 26262 standard defines the requirements for both the safety-relevant functions of the system and the development process, ensuring that an adequate level of safety is maintained throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

It should be noted that while the eBM 5 is capable of multipack support, this is not covered by the scope of this standard.