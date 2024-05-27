FPT, Petronas co-brand fluid range
27 May 2024
FPT Industrial and Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) are co-branding a range of fluids engineered for marine, on-road, off-road, and power generating engines and vehicles.
The marine range caters to boats, yachts and cruise ships, while the on- and off-road vehicles is targeted to trucks, heavy machinery and power generators, which the companies said will benefit from core features such as temperature control across seasons, reduced friction and comprehensive cleaning and protection.
The co-branded range was developed to reduce friction and temperature, while cleaning and protecting the engine with the help of additives spanning corrosion, rust and foam inhibitors, antioxidants, friction modifiers, anti-wear agents and more.
Available in Europe in 20 L canisters or 200 L drums, each purpose-led oil base serves specific engine requirements:
- Off-Road & Marine Engine Oil functions off a mineral oil base 15W-40;
- Premium Off-Road & Marine Engine Oil 10W-40 is semi-synthetic;
- and Premium On-Road Engine Oil 5W-30 utilizes advanced synthetic technology oil base.
The range is endorsed by FPT Industrial to uphold PLI’s specified oil drain interval in FPT engines. PLI will provide first fill products for all FPT Industrial plants.
The PLI-FPT co-branded range will be available by June.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now