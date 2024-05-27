FPT, Petronas co-brand fluid range

FPT Industrial and Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) are co-branding a range of fluids engineered for marine, on-road, off-road, and power generating engines and vehicles.

The PLI-FPT co-branded range was developed to reduce friction and temperature, while cleaning and protecting the engine. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The marine range caters to boats, yachts and cruise ships, while the on- and off-road vehicles is targeted to trucks, heavy machinery and power generators, which the companies said will benefit from core features such as temperature control across seasons, reduced friction and comprehensive cleaning and protection.

The co-branded range was developed to reduce friction and temperature, while cleaning and protecting the engine with the help of additives spanning corrosion, rust and foam inhibitors, antioxidants, friction modifiers, anti-wear agents and more.

Available in Europe in 20 L canisters or 200 L drums, each purpose-led oil base serves specific engine requirements:

Off-Road & Marine Engine Oil functions off a mineral oil base 15W-40;

Premium Off-Road & Marine Engine Oil 10W-40 is semi-synthetic;

and Premium On-Road Engine Oil 5W-30 utilizes advanced synthetic technology oil base.

The range is endorsed by FPT Industrial to uphold PLI’s specified oil drain interval in FPT engines. PLI will provide first fill products for all FPT Industrial plants.

The PLI-FPT co-branded range will be available by June.