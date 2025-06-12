Gasrec starts work on second UK biomethane refuelling site for trucks

Gasrec trucks delivering fuel to Hams Hall site (Photo: Gasrec)

Work has started on the second open-access biomethane refuelling site operated by Gasrec.

The new addition to the company’s distribution network is located in Hams Hall, UK, near Birmingham.

The development will take place over two phases. Initial capacity will support refueling of up to 300 trucks each day with bio-LNG. As capacity increases, this should build to about 1,000 trucks per day.

Hams Hall is set to be the first in a new network of public biomethane stations opened by Gasrec around the UK. Over the next two years the company is planning further facilities in Warrington, Avonmouth and other locations.

These will join the existing site at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal and the other bio-LNG dispensing locations operated by the company.

James Westcott, chief commercial officer at Gasrec, said: “This state-of-the-art facility at Hams Hall marks a step change in the direction of the bio-LNG industry in the UK and will allow an increasing number of fleet operators to go green with confidence.”

The Hams Hall site will have seven fuel dispensers using a system designed to allow more trucks to flow through the station at busy periods.

Gasrec currently operates 18 refuelling stations delivering a mix of bio-LNG and bio-CNG. These serve a series of fleets operated by companies including Asda, Tesco, John Lewis, B&Q, DHL and Ocado, together with a group of SMEs.

“The opening of these new suite of large-scale public access sites will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon transport sector, providing a network of refuelling facilities across the country allowing operators of all sizes to transition to these cleaner and greener fuels,” added Westcott.

Gasrec builds and operates bespoke LNG and CNG refuelling stations for trucks and also delivers fuel using their own fleet of gas-fuelled vehicles or through a grid connection (where available).