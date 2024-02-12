Governors America names director of product management

Jeff Little

Governors America Corp. (GAC), a veteran-owned, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of engine control products, has named Jeff Little as its new director of product management.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jeff on board,” said Sean Collins, GAC president and CEO. “He has decades of experience in the field, particularly in the area of instrumentation, display and control products for the industrial stationary, off-highway and recreational power sports market. His insight and expertise are exceptionally valuable.”

As director of product management, Little’s responsibilities will include aligning product strategy with business goals; driving product discovery, market research and competitor research; driving innovation and new product development initiatives; communicating product vision and strategy to stakeholders; and monitoring and maintaining product health.

Little, a resident of Sapulpa, Okla., received his B.S. in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University. He has garnered 27 years of experience in the industry, most recently as director of product management at Enovation Controls.