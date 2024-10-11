Grayson Thermal Systems appoints new engineering director

Brendon Waldron (Photo: Grayson Thermal Systems)

UK-based thermal management specialist Grayson Thermal Systems has appointed Brendon Waldron as the company’s new engineering director.

Formerly with Rolls-Royce Electrical, Waldron brings two decades of engineering and leadership experience to the role.

During his time with Rolls-Royce, Waldron ultimately became chief of Turbine Component Design in the Civil Aerospace division.

The confirmation of Waldron as engineering director comes soon after Grayson has completed a round of investment to accelerate the company’s support for the mining and construction equipment sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Waldron said: “I’m thrilled to join Grayson Thermal Systems at a time when electrification and innovation are critical to shaping the future of thermal management.”

In his new role, Waldron will oversee the enhancement of Grayson’s engineering capabilities, with a focus on standardisation, innovation, process optimisation and talent development.

Stuart Hateley, managing director of Grayson, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Brendan to the Grayson team. His leadership and deep expertise in engineering will undoubtedly strengthen our position as innovators in thermal management.”