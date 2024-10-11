Grayson Thermal Systems appoints new engineering director
11 October 2024
UK-based thermal management specialist Grayson Thermal Systems has appointed Brendon Waldron as the company’s new engineering director.
Formerly with Rolls-Royce Electrical, Waldron brings two decades of engineering and leadership experience to the role.
During his time with Rolls-Royce, Waldron ultimately became chief of Turbine Component Design in the Civil Aerospace division.
The confirmation of Waldron as engineering director comes soon after Grayson has completed a round of investment to accelerate the company’s support for the mining and construction equipment sectors.
Commenting on his appointment, Waldron said: “I’m thrilled to join Grayson Thermal Systems at a time when electrification and innovation are critical to shaping the future of thermal management.”
In his new role, Waldron will oversee the enhancement of Grayson’s engineering capabilities, with a focus on standardisation, innovation, process optimisation and talent development.
Stuart Hateley, managing director of Grayson, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Brendan to the Grayson team. His leadership and deep expertise in engineering will undoubtedly strengthen our position as innovators in thermal management.”
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now