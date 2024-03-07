Hanwha announces creation of new affiliate, Hanwha Engine

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

07 March 2024

CEO Moon Ghee Ryu (centre) with other company representatives at Hanwha Engine announcement CEO Moon Ghee Ryu (centre) with other company representatives at Hanwha Engine announcement (Photo: Hanwha)

Hanwha, the South Korean conglomerate active in a series of industries, including marine, has announced the creation of Hanwha Engine.

Moon Ghee Ryu, former head of Hanwha Impact’s Investment Strategy Department, was appoint the new company CEO.

Hanwha Impact will hold a 32.8% stake in Hanwha Engine, making it the company’s majority shareholder.

With the new addition, the company is said to be ‘fully equipped to provide total shipbuilding solutions, including engine production with in-house manufacturing and technology capabilities’.

The new affiliate was created following the purchase of HSD Engine, billed as the second-largest company specialising in low-speed marine propulsion engines.

Technology from the new acquisition will be used in synergy with other Hanwha companies to develop and commercialise eco-friendly marine engines. Ammonia was noted as a fuel of choice.

Engines from the new affiliate will be available to all leading shipbuilders, including Hanwha Ocean.

What is now Hanwha Engine was the first engine builder to commercialise a dual-fuel low-speed engine in 2013. The company also developed the world’s first low-temperature selective catalytic reduction system (the DelNOx SCR system). Introduced in 2014, this can remove up to 90% of NOx engine emissions.

Asia Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Marine Hybrid/dual-fuel Power System Transportation Commercial Internal Combustion Ammonia
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA