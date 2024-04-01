Hatz America names new distributor

Hatz Americas has added Hamilton Power Solutions to its distribution network, covering the Midwestern United States. The area of responsibility for Hamilton is Wisconsin, Illinois, northwest Indiana, Michigan (including the Upper Peninsula), and eastern Missouri.

Hatz said Hamilton Power Solutions’ vast experience in diesel engines, drive systems, engineering capabilities, along with a record of excellence in customer service makes the company a perfect fit to represent the company’s product line.

“I am pleased, on behalf of Hatz Americas, to announce the addition of Hamilton and Palmer Johnson to our already stellar group of North American distributors,” said Mike Hartoonian, President and CEO of Hatz Americas Inc., Waukesha, Wis. “This relationship will bring Hamilton’s well-known commitment to service and professionalism to Hatz customers within their new Midwest area of responsibility. Additionally, having undertaken extensive Hatz product and technical training, we trust Hamilton stands ready to excel as Hatz’s newest distributor.”

Founded in 1954 as Hamilton Engine Sales, today’s Hamilton Power Solutions is part of Sun Prairie, Wis.-based Palmer Johnson Enterprises. In addition to Hatz, it is a distributor of Deutz, Isuzu and Scania diesel engines.

“Hamilton and Palmer Johnson Enterprises are excited to partner with Hatz as there is strong alignment between two Wisconsin-based companies, said Brad Borchers, President of Hamilton Power Solutions. “The addition of Hatz gives us a premium product to support our diverse and growing customer base. Their industry-trusted and innovative solutions are the perfect addition to our portfolio.”