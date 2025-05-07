Hayes expands production capacity

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

07 May 2025

Company acquires new facility in Michigan.

Hayes Manufacturing has acquired a new building in Fife Lake, Mich., which it said will add 14,000 sq. ft. to its production and assembly operations, reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement and meeting the growing demand for drive couplings and bearing-supported stub shaft assemblies.

CK Power Hayes Manufacturing has picked up a new facility in Fife Lake, Mich. (Photo: Hayes)

“We are excited about the opportunities this new facility brings,” said Penny Challender, president of Hayes Manufacturing. “The expansion is a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement and commitment to providing our customers with the best products and services. By increasing our production capacity, we can better meet the needs of our customers and continue to drive growth in the off-highway market.”

The new facility is reportedly part of Hayes Manufacturing’s ongoing initiative to invest in capacity and technology, ensuring the company

remains at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction. The additional space is expected to enable Hayes to enhance its production capabilities, streamline operations, and deliver even greater customer value.

Part of the CK Power Family of Companies, Hayes Manufacturing specializes in couplings, bearing-supported stub shafts, engine housings and more for the off-highway equipment market. 

