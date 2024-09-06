HD Hyundai, Develon celebrate Customization Plant grand opening

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America and Develon separately announced the celebration of the grand opening, on Sept. 4, of a new 93,000-sq.-ft. North American Customization Plant in Brunswick, Ga. It will replace the original Savannah, Ga., facility that was opened in July 2019 in collaboration with longtime logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The new North American Customization Plant will manage the final assembly and configuration of both Hyundai and Develon construction equipment. (Photo: Develon)

Employees at the new plant, along with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, will manage the final assembly and configuration of construction equipment. “This state-of-the-art facility will help us reduce the lead time needed to get fully assembled machines to our customers,” said Stan Park, president and CEO, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

The new state-of-the-art facility is 50% larger than the Savannah plant, offering enhanced production capabilities, a dedicated machine storage yard and an expanded indoor warehouse. It is also located close to Interstate 95, allowing for ease of transportation once machines are ready for shipment.

Eexecutives from HD Hyundai XiteSolution, parent company of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, along with representatives from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, participated in the grand opening ceremony. (Photo: HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America)

Through the consolidated customization plant, both organizations will be able to manage assembly work and modifications required by North American dealers and their customers, including complete configurations and advanced hydraulic modifications. The customization team will take machines from shipping ready to work ready – for instance, fitting excavator arms and buckets based on customer requirements, or equipping them with additional cameras or machine guidance systems.

“Our new customization plant in Brunswick will allow us to expedite our services for our dealers and our customers,” said Chris Jeong, president/CEO at Develon. “It’s a much larger facility than the previous customization plant, with dedicated space for our machines, and will better meet the custom needs of our dealers and our customers with an array of final assembly options.”