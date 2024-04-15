HED expands vehicle control product offering

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

15 April 2024

HED, a Hartford, Wis.-based designer and manufacturer of electronic control solutions for mobile equipment, announced it has expanded its vehicle control system portfolio with the addition of the CL-640, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control panel designed for rugged applications.

HED CL-640 HVAC control panel HED’s CL-640 HVAC control panel. (Photo: HED)

The CL-640 HVAC control panel is used to control and adjust temperature inside on- and off-highway vehicles working in harsh environments. Made of polycarbonate and ABS (PC/ABS), the control panel is lightweight, fade resistant and designed to be long lasting, HED said. It offers three independent pushbutton controls, a two-digit LED display and heavy-duty haptics to provide clear operator feedback even in harsh conditions and can be used with a glove.

The CL-640 is customizable, said HED, allowing OEMs to modify the wording and artwork per customer requirements. It can also be branded with the OEM logo on the front panel.

