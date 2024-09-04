Heinzmann shows marine engine solutions at SMM

Heinzmann UK methanol fuel supply skid. (Photo: Heinzmann Group)

The Heinzmann Group is exhibiting jointly with Heinzmann UK at the SMM trade fair, a global event for shipbuilding and marine technology, Sept. 3-6, in Hamburg, Germany. The family-owned supplier of engine management solutions for combustion engines and turbines, headquartered in Schönau, Germany, is showcasing developments in electronic fuel injection (EFI), engine control and monitoring and air path management for marine engines.

According to the company, its technologies are designed to enhance efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions. Its subsidiaries Giro Engineering and Heinzmann UK are developing their product portfolios in order to play a full part in the Group’s dedication to support OEM engine builders through the decarbonization transition, the Group added.

Giro has developed, with a leading OEM engine builder, a series of sheathed methanol fuel injection pipes that are suitable for use with the Heinzmann PFI Methanol Injector. The new product is designed to work specifically with methanol and offers the ability to monitor the pipe annulus with an entirely separate medium; the inner pipe chamber is separate from the pipe annulus, the Group explained.

Heinzmann IFT oil mist separator. (Photo: Heinzmann Group)

Heinzmann UK’s design and innovation team has developed a methanol fuel supply skid that is modular by nature and designed to condition, monitor and meter methanol fuel to ensure correct fluid temperature and pressure are supplied to marine engines. The system caters for engine start to 100% load including acceleration and deceleration, the Group stated. A control panel monitors the parameters and controls the skid. A programmable logic controller can be integrated into the main control system and customized to variable tasks including fuel supply mapping. A range of mediums and different pressure requirements are achievable through this product range.

Heinzmann IFT offers standalone oil mist separators for passive crankcase ventilation, as well as active ventilation systems that can be used for OCV and CCV. Precise pressure control is delivered inside the crankcase. Optimal separator lifetime is said to enable maintenance costs for the product and downstream engine components to be reduced.

Heinzmann also unveiled the StG EC Series of advanced brushless actuators for enhanced control of air and exhaust functions in modern marine engines. The actuators are designed to address the challenges and support the platform approach of engine manufacturers.