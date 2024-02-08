Helios expands hydraulics Centers of Excellence

Helios Technologies, Inc., a global supplier of engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, said that both of its Regional Operational Centers of Excellence (“CoE”) for its Hydraulics segment in North America have been fully operational since the fourth quarter of 2023.

A facility in Mishawaka, Ind., is now the Hydraulic Manifold Solutions CoE. Helios added 50,000 sq.ft. to the existing 72,000 sq.ft. facility. It serves as the hub for manifold machining and integrated package assembly operations, consolidating operations from Sun Hydraulics, Faster Inc., and Daman Products into a North American center for integrated hydraulics solutions.

An aerial View of the expanded Hydraulics Manifold Solutions Center of Excellence, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)

The company said its Hydraulic Manifold Solutions CoE has reached strong throughput levels supporting approximately $100 million in run-rate annual revenues, up from approximately $30 million from one year ago and will allow for future growth.

Additionally, Faster’s North American quick release coupling order fulfillment has been relocated from Maumee, Ohio to one of the Sun Hydraulics facilities in Sarasota, Fla. The facility is now the Hydraulic Valve and Coupling Solutions CoE. This transfer is expected to streamline operations, provide space for future coupling manufacturing, and facilitate technological advancements through Helios’ Robert E. Koski Center of Engineering Innovation, enabling the creation of cutting-edge hydraulic solutions for our valued customers.

“By completing this major integration and consolidation, combined with the strength of innovation within our hydraulics operations in Italy, we have created the platform to be the global leader of electro/hydraulic solutions,” said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. “Leveraging our expertise in hydraulics and electronics, we aim to push beyond the boundaries of conventional motion control approaches, solidifying our unique position within the industry. Helios continues to redefine the possibilities of hydraulic solutions, delivering unprecedented value and performance to our customers. This execution enhances our ‘in the region, for the region’ strategy, promotes enhanced R&D collaboration, and enables expanded capacity to support our future growth.”