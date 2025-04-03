Aldridge promoted at Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Inc. has streamlined the structure of its Electronics Segment and named Billy Aldridge as senior vice president, managing director, Electronics Segment. Aldridge replaces Lee Wichlacz who has been separated from the company.

Billy Aldridge

“We believe the realignment within our Electronics Segment will enhance customer engagement, sharpen the focus on our new go-to-market strategy and streamline day-to-day operations. As a result, the Electronics Segment is well positioned to drive our strategic initiatives and intensify attention on our 2025 objectives,” said Sean Bagan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Helios. “Billy has demonstrated strong leadership, deep customer relationships, and excellent operational knowledge. I have great confidence in his ability to take the Electronics Segment to the next level.”

Aldridge has served as the senior vice president, managing director of Enovation Controls since May 3, 2021, and will now have responsibility for the complete group of operations that comprise the segment. He joined FW Murphy, a division of Enovation Controls, in 2008 as the OEM Sales Manager where he grew the marine market prior to stepping into a director position in 2015 and then in 2018 moving to the vice president of Business Development.

Aldridge joined MerCruiser/Mercury, part of the Brunswick Corp., in 2000, where he earned his Lean Six Sigma and worked in many different functional areas including supply chain, program management and OEM sales.