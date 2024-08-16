Hengst to show filtration for sustainability at IAA Transportation

At IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, Sept. 17-22, Hengst plans to how its filtration products can help to reduce environmental and air pollution, among other benefits.

The Blue.maxx fuel filter system is suitable for all current and future fuels used worldwide. (Photo: Hengst)

On display will be the Blue.ion cabin air filter, which achieves its filter effect through a combination of ionization of the particles in the air flow and polarization of the filter medium. Its compact design is said to require minimal energy for the fan and produces low noise emissions.

Also featured will be the Blue.maxx fuel filter system, which Hengst said is suitable for all current and future fuels used globally. Its has a modular design that allows it to be quickly adapted to various applications as an original equipment or retrofit solution. Single- or multi-layer elements of the Energetic fuel filter insert are available to match separation, fineness and fuel requirements.

The Blue.maxx system can be designed in two parts as either a pre-filter and main filter or as a combined main filter with integrated water separation.

Hengst will also show fully synthetic filter elements and sealing materials for hydrogen combustion engines. The oil filter modules can be flexibly configured and cover the specific requirements of hydrogen as well as other alternative fuels such as hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVO) or fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), the company said. The overall filter concept for hydrogen engines also consists of the electrically driven Blue.tron disk separator.

The Blue.netic modular cathode air filter system with a multi-layer structure protects the components of a fuel cell. (Photo: Hengst)

For fuel cells, the Blue.iox ion exchanger is designed to protect against ions being introduced into coolants due to aging. The design of the filter cartridge – with axial filter flow and the mixed bed resin system for cation and anion exchange – ensures high filtration efficiency over the entire service interval, Hengst explained.

A modular Blue.netic cathode air filter system with a multi-layer structure protects the components of a fuel cell from particles and substances introduced via the intake air, the company added.

In addition to products for coolant and air filtration, Hengst also develops solutions for system integration directly on the fuel cell stack, such as a water separator for anode gas recirculation that is characterized by the unique valve configuration of the purge and drain valve.