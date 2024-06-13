Himoinsa acquires electronics specialist Dismuntel

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

13 June 2024

Dismuntel is a specialist developer of electronic systems Dismuntel is a specialist developer of electronic systems (Photo: Himoinsa)

Himoinsa, part of the Yanmar group of companies, has acquired Dismuntel, an electronics systems development and manufacturing specialist.

The goal of the purchase is to support future development of power generation equipment with in-house hardware, software and firmware. The new capability will be applied to hybrid power, battery storage and microgrid systems.

The systems will also feature on gen sets, lighting towers and battery energy storage systems.

With about 100 employees, Dismuntel will manage design, manufacture and servicing of electronic equipment and systems. It is noted that the company’s tech will support the development of future electrified equipment solutions at Himoinsa.

Dismuntel has its headquarters in Valencia, Spain, about 250 km from the HQ of Himoinsa in San Javier.

Miguel Calpe, Dismuntel (left) andFrancisco Gracia, Himoinsa Miguel Calpe, Dismuntel (left) andFrancisco Gracia, Himoinsa (Photo: Himoinsa)
Europe Software & Technology Portable Generators Power Technology Electrification Power System Power Generation Technology
