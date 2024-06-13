Himoinsa acquires electronics specialist Dismuntel
13 June 2024
Himoinsa, part of the Yanmar group of companies, has acquired Dismuntel, an electronics systems development and manufacturing specialist.
The goal of the purchase is to support future development of power generation equipment with in-house hardware, software and firmware. The new capability will be applied to hybrid power, battery storage and microgrid systems.
The systems will also feature on gen sets, lighting towers and battery energy storage systems.
With about 100 employees, Dismuntel will manage design, manufacture and servicing of electronic equipment and systems. It is noted that the company’s tech will support the development of future electrified equipment solutions at Himoinsa.
Dismuntel has its headquarters in Valencia, Spain, about 250 km from the HQ of Himoinsa in San Javier.
