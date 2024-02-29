Himoinsa completes acquisition of Hispano Acústica

HiAcoustic is a new addition to the Himoinsa portfolio (Photo: Himoinsa)

Himoinsa, part of the Yanmar Group of companies, has reported the acquisition of Hispano Acústica, a specialist provider of acoustic engineering solutions.

Under the deal, the company will be rebranded as HiAcoustic.

It is expected that the deal will allow HiAcoustic to extend its offering of soundproofing systems to more global customers. The company works across a range of applications, including acoustic booths and screens, through to sound-absorbent treatments for generator sets and installation rooms.

For Himoinsa, which is based in Murcia, Spain, the addition will add a new support feature to its portfolio and the capability to deliver ‘360-degree solutions’ for customers.

“This acquisition certainly reaffirms our commitment to the design, production and commercialisation of innovative solutions for the market,” said Francisco Gracia, president and CEO of Himoinsa.

While now owned by Himoinsa, HiAcoustic will remain a fully-independent company. As such, its acoustic solutions will be available to third-party customers.