Himoinsa launches HGY Series gen sets

Launch of the HGY Series gen set in Madrid (Photo: PPI)

Himoinsa has launched its new HGY Series gen sets at an unveiling held at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, home to the Atletico Madrid football team.

The new HGY gen set series is intended for ‘mission critical’ applications, such as hospitals and data centres, while series models can also withstand the harsh conditions found in mines and quarries.

Data centres are a key market segment. World wide demand for gen sets in the sector is expected to increase by 12.5%, more than any other business area.

Development of the HGY Series has taken 10 years and an estimated $100 million.

Asked about the motivation behind development of the new gen sets, Himoinsa CEO and president Francisco Gracia, said: “We saw the market opportunity and developed the capability to fill that niche. This is the culmination of that project.

“With this new solution we will enter new markets where we were not before.”

From left Himoinsa’s Francisco Gracia and Yanmar’s Tetsuya Yamamoto at the unveiling of the HGY Series in Madrid (Photo: PPI)

To support production of the new HGY Series, Himoinsa is currently constructing a new 17,000 square metre factory in Murcia, Spain (where the company is headquartered). With an anticipated annual output of about 1000 gen set units, this is expected to open in November 2025.

The new line of gen sets uses the new GY engines developed by Yanmar exclusively for Himoinsa. The range will be launched with an electronically-controlled 12-cylinder model; a 16-cylinder variant will follow in two years, followed by a 20-cylinder system.

Power output for the HGY Series will range from 1250 to 3500 kVA. With later models, the goal is to reach 4000 kVA.

Equipped with exhaust aftertreatment systems the gen sets meet European emissions regulations for units operating between 300 and 500 hours annually. There is also an EPA Tier 2 variant for the US market.

Multifuel engines will allow Himoinsa to offer diesel and gas variants – a hydrogen variant is expected by 2030. The 12-cylinder diesel gen set will support HVO.

GY engine is produced by Yanmar (Photo: Himoinsa)

Speaking abut the new launch, Jesus Santos, Power Solutions director at Himoinsa, said: “This is a gen set which has been born in 2024. It’s prepared for all market needs, with low fuel consumption and low emissions.”

He added: “Customers have to be confident that the equipment is reliable. This gen set has been tested to the extreme.”

Tetsuya Yamamoto, COO and director at Yanmar, who attended the event in Madrid, said: “Yanmar has 100 years of experience developing engine technology, extending over a series of sectors. The [HGY Series] carries on from our large marine engine capability. It offers the reliability the critical power segment needs.

“I see more opportunities for Yanmar and Himoinsa working together on new innovations.”

The Oct-Dec Q4 issue of Power Progress International will have more details covering the HGY Series and GY engine.