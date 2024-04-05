HiPower, FPT partner on rental gen-sets

Powertrain provider FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group, has been selected as the preferred partner for HiPower Systems’ prime mover of the HRFW Series generators. The HRFW Series was developed to further bolster HiPower’s rental product line, which includes gen-sets ranging from 25 to 1,375 kVA.

The HiPower HRFW-225 uses the FPT NEF67 (shown), while the HRFW-325 and HRFW-400 use the Cursor 9 and Cursor 13 engines. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The new models are the HRFW-225, HRFW-325 and HRFW-400. Their engines range from 225 to 400 kVA for rental and prime power applications, said FPT, and are capable of use in mobile standby applications.

The HRFW-225 uses the NEF67, while the HRFW-325 and HRFW-400 use the Cursor 9 and Cursor 13 engines – inline six configurations designed for use at 1,800 rpm in 60-Hz prime power applications. The 6.7L NEF67 is rated 226 kVA with a maximum gen-set prime power of 181 kWe and standby power up to 199 kWe. The Cursor 9 has an 8.7L displacement and is rated 337 kVA. It offers maximum gen-set prime power of 270 kWe and standby power up to 298 kWe. The 8.7L Cursor 13 is capable of prime power up to 349 kWe and standby power up to 384 kWe. All three engines are Tier 4 Final certified.

According to Braden Cammauf, vice president, North America, FPT Industrial Commercial Operations, the engines’ DPF-free aftertreatment system maximizes uptime while reducing maintenance and operating costs, while a 600-hour service interval minimizes downtime. “We also have patented electronically controlled exhaust flap technology that maximizes performance at low temperatures and low loads,” he added.

EJ LeBlanc, director of Engineering at HiPower Systems, said the collaboration with FPT Industrial represents a significant milestone for the company “as we continue to prioritize innovation and excellence in the mobile power industry.”

“We are confident that the incorporation of the brand’s engines will enhance the overall reliability and cost-effectiveness of our T4F Mobile Power Series,” he continued, “providing our customers with a cutting-edge solution for their power generation needs.”