Hitachi celebrates new Americas regional headquarters

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas held a grand opening ceremony on February 19 for its new regional headquarters for the Americas, which is located on the company’s 19-acre Newnan, Ga., USA campus. The new state-of-the-art, adaptive-use facility includes 88,128 sq. ft. of office space and 27,686 sq. ft. dedicated to conference, ConSite command center and training space.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by approximately 160 guests and approximately 200 employees. (Photo: Hitachi)

The grand opening ceremony was attended by approximately 160 guests, including Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, First Lady of Georgia Mrs. Marty Kemp, and Mr. Mio Maeda, Consul General of Japan in Atlanta. They were joined by Hitachi Construction Machinery Chairman and Executive Officer, CEO Kotaro Hirano, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Naoyoshi Yamada, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer Yusuke Kajita, business partners, dealers and outside directors. Approximately 200 facility employees also joined in the ceremony.

The company said the regional headquarters will play a pivotal role in its future expansion initiatives. Hitachi Construction Machinery America aims to achieve sales revenue of $2.3 billion USD or more in the Americas in fiscal year 2025 from its own business by using the new regional headquarters to bolster support for dealers and customers and to facilitate the development and production of new machinery.

“In March 2022, we set out on a path to establish a more direct connection with customers,” said Al Quinn, CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas. “By combining the resources of the excavator, loader and mining businesses, the company has experienced a tenfold demand from previous years. The investment in a regional Americas facility helps strengthen that direct connection to the customer.”

The adaptive-use facility includes 88,128 sq. ft. of office space and 27,686 sq. ft. dedicated to conference, ConSite command center and training space. (Photo: Hitachi)

The new headquarters will help the company focus on key growth areas, including development of its compact and construction business network for customers in North, Central and South America, and the expansion of sales of mining excavators for construction and quarry sites in addition to mining sites.

In addition to the regional headquarters, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas is creating operating bases for parts remanufacturing and expansion of the rental business to provide customers with additional support and options.

“I have high expectations for the continued growth of our company in the Americas,” said Hitachi Construction Machinery Chairman and Executive Officer, CEO Kotaro Hirano at the grand opening ceremony, “and it all starts here in Georgia.”