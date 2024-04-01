Hitachi to manufacture dump trucks in Canada

Hitachi Construction Truck Manufacturing Ltd. (Ontario, Canada) (Photo: Hitachi Construction Machinery)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will begin full-scale production of dump trucks in fiscal year 2026 through Hitachi Construction Truck Manufacturing Ltd. (HCTM), a wholly owned subsidiary headquartered in Ontario, Canada. The move will establish a local production and service framework for dump trucks in the Americas market.

HCTM’s predecessor, Euclid-Hitachi Heavy Equipment Ltd., was acquired by Hitachi Construction Machinery in 1988. It halted production of dump trucks in fiscal year 2018 to focus on producing service parts for delivered dump trucks and remanufacturing parts for ultra-large hydraulic excavators and dump trucks.

The decision to re-establish dump truck production at the site is in response to strong demand for dump trucks in the Americas market. According to one estimate, North, Central and South America account for approximately 40% of the global market for dump trucks over 150 tons. By developing a local production and service framework, transportation time will be shortened and the Americas market can be quickly supplied with products that match customer needs, said Hitachi Construction Machinery Group.

For dump trucks produced in Canada, mainframes, welding structures and components such as engines and radiators will be locally sourced to improve the local procurement rate. Other key components will be imported from Japan to ensure the same level of reliability as products produced in Japan, Hitachi Construction Machinery Group stated. Engineers, including designers, will be present at HCTM to address specification changes on individual dump trucks and deliver products and services that address customers’ needs.

Toward the start of full-scale production in fiscal year 2026, the workforce at HCTM is expected to double from its current size as part of efforts to strengthen the production system.