Hotstart promotes Mustradi to key account manager

20 September 2024

Engine heating solutions provider Hotstart has promoted Michael Mustradi to key account manager for power generation accounts, effective Oct. 1, 2024. In this role, he will work directly with OEMs in the United States Midwest to specify and integrate thermal management heating solutions for engines and equipment.

Mustradi joined Hotstart in 2017 as a market manager working with railroad customers across the U.S. and Canada to implement idle reduction heating solutions on Shortline and Class I locomotives. Prior to joining the company, he worked for Hadady Corporation for more than five years as a sales representative servicing both the railroad and power generation industries. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Chicago Railroad Mechanical Association (CRMA) recruiting speakers and organizing monthly group events.

Mustradi, who is based in the Chicago, Ill. area, said he is excited for this new chapter. “The skills and experience gained from my current role, along with proximity to key customers, will allow me to further strengthen Hotstart’s place in this market,” he stated. “I look forward to working with different customers and coworkers outside of the opportunities and projects I’ve worked on previously.”

Greg Walters, sales manager at Hotstart, added, “Mike will play an essential role in the growth of our power generation offerings to OEMs through ownership of key customer relationships. The vision and leadership he embodies is a natural fit within the team and we are excited at the prospects for his success.”

