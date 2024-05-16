How Cummins is Delivering Power & Sustainability to Meet Industry Needs
16 May 2024
In the latest episode of the Power Progress Podcast, Vipul Tandon, executive director of Cummins Global Power Generation, discusses the latest additions to the Centum Series generator line and their place in meeting customer’s changing power demands, while Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins chair and CEO, highlights the company’s path to Destination Zero and how Cummins is working to deliver “bridge” solutions to support customers on their own journey toward carbon neutrality.
Also available on Apple Podcasts.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now