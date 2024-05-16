How Cummins is Delivering Power & Sustainability to Meet Industry Needs

In the latest episode of the Power Progress Podcast, Vipul Tandon, executive director of Cummins Global Power Generation, discusses the latest additions to the Centum Series generator line and their place in meeting customer’s changing power demands, while Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins chair and CEO, highlights the company’s path to Destination Zero and how Cummins is working to deliver “bridge” solutions to support customers on their own journey toward carbon neutrality.

Also available on Apple Podcasts.