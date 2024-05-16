Related Articles
How Cummins is Delivering Power & Sustainability to Meet Industry Needs

16 May 2024

In the latest episode of the Power Progress Podcast, Vipul Tandon, executive director of Cummins Global Power Generation, discusses the latest additions to the Centum Series generator line and their place in meeting customer’s changing power demands, while Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins chair and CEO, highlights the company’s path to Destination Zero and how Cummins is working to deliver “bridge” solutions to support customers on their own journey toward carbon neutrality.

Cummins adds 78L Centum Series gen-sets
Cummins adds 78L Centum Series gen-sets Continues upward expansion of series into the 2,750 kW and 3 MW power nodes
