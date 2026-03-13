Husco set to acquire Mayfair Plastics

Husco, a privately-owned company specializing in hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for the automotive and off-highway vehicle industries, has announced that it will acquire Mayfair Plastics, Inc. Based in Gaylord, Michigan, Mayfair Plastics is an engineering company featuring injection molding capabilities for the automotive and transportation industries. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1952, Mayfair Plastics employs approximately 130 people, operates 77 molding machines and features more than 85,000 sq. ft. of highly automated manufacturing space. As a manufacturer of plastic parts for the automotive industry, it designs, develops and manufactures plastics solutions used in components such as doors, locks, transmission solenoids, timing chains, underbody clips and others. The company also offers wire harness assembly, sonic welding and component assembly.

Husco has been a customer of Mayfair Plastics since 2021, collaborating on plastic molding solutions for transmission solenoids. As part of Husco, Mayfair Plastics will maintain its manufacturing facility in Gaylord with all employees retained in the acquisition. New projects involving the plastics team will begin immediately with full integration expected by the end of fiscal 2026.

“Plastic components are becoming much more prevalent in the systems used by our customers to transform vehicles into advanced, connected instruments,” said Todd Zakreski, president of Husco’s automotive division. “Now with Mayfair Plastics – a team we know well and have worked with for years – Husco will offer a highly competent, U.S.-based plastics design and manufacturing capability to directly deliver the USMCA-compliant solutions our customers are seeking. This represents an exciting growth opportunity for Husco, and we look forward to welcoming the Mayfair Plastics team on board.”

“Husco and its leaders understand what we do, respect how we do it and share our vision for excellence,” said Scott Weir, president of Mayfair Plastics. “Just as important, we share a similar culture grounded in intelligent risk taking, unwavering commitment to quality and performance, and being a great place where people want to grow their careers and make a difference in their communities. Husco is a natural fit for us and presents our team with incredible opportunities for continued growth and impact.”