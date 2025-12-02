Hydro-Gear develops smarter hybrid for commercial mowers

Hydro-Gear has been developing electric components since 2008, noted Scott Wilmoth, marketing director, during a press conference at Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky. However, while commercial landscapers may have expressed a desire to go fully electric, he said the market for the technology has struggled to take off.

That’s why Hydro-Gear has launched its Smartec Hybrid Commercial ZT system, which combines a traditional Kawasaki FT730V EFI gasoline engine with a proprietary 3-in-1 hybrid deck motor. The system is able to deliver 40 hp to the deck and 36 hp to the drives for a total peak power of 76 hp.

“When the cutting load goes up, the system is able to direct 40 hp to the deck to assure that the blades stay at constant speed,” said Mike McCoy, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Hydro-Gear. “Even with all this power, in normal mowing conditions, you should expect to see savings of up to half the fuel usage, which means that you can mow all day, and then some, without ever having to stop to refuel – at a fraction of the cost of an EV.”

Charging on the go

According to McCoy, Hydro-Gear has had “a great relationship” with Kawasaki Engines for many years. “So, we brought our engineering teams together to determine what’s the best engine and what’s the performance characteristics we needed for the hybrid,” he said. The result was the ability to replace a 38.5-hp engine it would have typically used with a 22-hp model that is still capable of achieving that 76 peak hp.

The 3-in-1 hybrid deck motor can act like a mechanical deck spindle, electric deck motor or generator. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The system incorporates existing Hydro-Gear components – such as commercially rated HGMe electric planetary drives, traction controllers and deck controllers – but with the addition of a new, patented 3-in-1 hybrid deck motor that acts like a mechanical deck spindle, electric deck motor or generator depending on the load and battery charge status.

“Most all the components carry over from our commercial electric system that we’ve had for a number of years,” McCoy pointed out. “But besides the 3-in-1 hybrid motor, the other new part we’re introducing with this system is our Smartec display. It’s a high-visibility color touchscreen that allows the operator to change mode, look at the performance of the machine, health of the machine and even do some troubleshooting.”

The hybrid system offers three operating modes (EV, Hybrid and Power) to match the appropriate mode to the application. “In typical mowing conditions, a machine can run in EV mode up to 50% of the time which also means you get 50% savings on fuel and emissions,” said Wilmoth. “The engine runs less often so you save on maintenance and extend engine life, as well. And operators benefit from lower noise and less vibration.”

In Hybrid mode, as the batteries reach a low state of charge, the system automatically triggers the engine to take over powering of the cutting function. The electric motors then become “generators” capable of producing 2,000 watts per motor to recharge the system’s Smartec 88 V battery pack while the mower is in use. If the user forgets to charge the batteries at the end of a shift, they can start off in either Power mode or Hybrid mode until the battery gets up to charge, McCoy added.

During testing, the Smartec Hybrid Commercial ZT system was able to run continuously for more than eight hours without stopping, meaning less downtime for charging or refueling.

Easy integration

At the time of Equip Expo, several commercial mower OEMs were exploring implementing the Smartec Hybrid Commercial ZT system.

The Smartec display is a high-visibility color touchscreen used to change mode and monitor machine status. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“We’ve completed most of our testing, but they’re going to test in the spring and summer, with an intention of being in production in the fall of ’26,” McCoy stated.

Integration into new production models is said to be largely seamless. “The nice thing about it is the deck motors mount just like a spindle, same place at the same belt route, and the electric drive is about the same as our hydrostatic transmission,” said McCoy. “So, it’s really an easy fix.”

Adding to the system’s appeal is its potential for use in autonomous and remote-controlled applications. “Because it is a CAN bus electric system, autonomous systems can talk to our system… without having to add a lot of controls and actuators and things like that,” McCoy noted. “It’s all done electronically instead of mechanically.”

It’s just one more opportunity to deliver additional value to professional landscapers. “The commercial cutters really value productivity,” said Wilmoth. “It’s all about getting more done in less time with less cost, and we think the Smartec hybrid system will help them achieve that.”