Hygreen Energy’s H2-based expansion plans in Europe

Beijing-based electrolyzer manufacturer and hydrogen technology developer Hygreen Energy announced plans to establish an electrolyzer manufacturing facility, launch a technology development program and build green hydrogen production plants in Spain. Its intent is to increase the scale, efficiency and competitiveness of its electrolyzer products sold in the region, as well as reinforce its strategy to grow across international markets.

Source: Hygreen Energy

The new electrolyzer production facility, located in Malaga, Spain, will initially focus on production of 5-MW electrolyzers that meet EU compliance standards. Production capacity will be scaled up to 5 GW, based on European demand. Hygreen also plans to create an R&D program dedicated to advancing electrolyzer technologies plus an alkaline 10-MW testing platform.

In addition, the company intends to build, with strategic partners, large-scale green hydrogen production plants up to 1.12 GW in Huelva in the Analusia region of Spain.

The projects build upon Hygreen’s recent announcements in the region, including separate agreements with Coxabengoa, Voltan and Kemtecnia, all of which are designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem for Hygreen’s electrolyzer customers, project developers and EPC providers, Hygreen stated.

According to Benny Wang, CEO at Hygreen Energy, “By establishing an electrolyzer factory, launching an R&D program and developing green hydrogen plants, Hygreen Energy will be well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning hydrogen market in Europe, offering electrolyzer solutions that are precisely primed for Europe and tailored to our customers’ project performance and delivery needs.”