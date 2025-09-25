Responsive Image Banner

HyKit appoints new director

25 September 2025

HyKit, which focuses on the development of hydrogen solutions, announced that Alicky Wibaut has been appointed as its new director to lead commercial growth as its solutions, including hydrogen fueling, move from development to deployment.

Based in Oxfordshire, UK, HyKit was formed in late 2024 as a joint venture between JCB, HyCap and HydraB Group to develop a range of hydrogen solutions, including distribution, storage and refueling systems. The new company was officially launched earlier this year.

Wibaut has more than 20 years of senior commercial and finance leadership across global organizations including OPMobility (formerly Plastic Omnium), GKN, Aggreko and HomeServe. He has managed multi-billion-pound contracts, led international teams across Europe and Asia and driven growth strategies in both established and emerging markets, delivering sales pipelines and order intake worth billions, the announcement noted.

A career highlight for Wibaut was his commercial leadership of the temporary power program for the 2012 London Olympics. More recently, he has been at the forefront of automotive electrification and the transition to zero-emission technologies.

“What excites me about HyKit is the chance to provide real-world solutions where electrification alone cannot deliver — powering construction sites, agriculture, heavy machinery and transportation,” Wibaut stated. “By leveraging our connections with JCB and the wider HydraB group companies — from hydrogen production (Hygen) to distribution (Ryze), together with HyKit’s on- site storage, compression and refueling — I believe we can help make hydrogen adoption competitive, frictionless and scalable.”

“We have big plans for HyKit and, alongside our partners, we are determined to get this right,” said HyKit CEO Neil Tierney. “Alicky’s international experience in scaling new technologies, building global partnerships and delivering complex programs will be of enormous value as we bring our first solutions to market. We are delighted to welcome him to the leadership team.”

