Hyliion, Flexnode sign LOI for micro data center power

The KARNO generator is a fuel-agnostic solution that utilizes a linear generator architecture to produce electricity. (Photo: Hyliion)

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a Cincinnati, Ohio-based developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Flexnode, a digital infrastructure company. Under the LOI terms, Hyliion would supply up to 10 KARNO generators (2 MW total capacity) to Flexnode to power its flexible micro data centers, with initial deliveries anticipated to commence in 2025.

Flexnode specializes in providing a universal building platform designed to seamlessly integrate liquid-cooled data center infrastructure for bespoke computing, storage and networking solutions. According to the company, its adaptable design is meant to empower businesses to deploy data center capacity incrementally, aligning infrastructure growth with demand.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to support Flexnode’s mission to enable easy deployment of digital infrastructure with reliable and clean on-site power generation. The KARNO generator is a fuel-agnostic solution that utilizes a linear generator architecture to economically and efficiently produce electricity, said Hyliion. It is capable of operating on various fuels including hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and propane, and can offer lower maintenance costs and a reduced emissions profile compared to conventional technologies, the company added.

“Our KARNO generator technology is ideally suited to meet the increasing power and energy demands of data centers,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “By combining KARNO generators with Flexnode’s cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions, we are pioneering a new approach to deploying modular, highly efficient data centers in the industry.”

Flexnode Co-founder and CEO Andrew Lindsey cited availability, carbon intensity and energy costs as critical factors currently limiting data center growth and deployment. “Integrating Hyliion KARNO generators into our Flexnodes for on-site clean energy production allows our customers to accelerate their plans and deploy data centers on demand without compromises,” he stated.

The LOI between Hyliion and Flexnode is subject to the execution of a binding purchase agreement.